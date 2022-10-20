Flower-powered fete

Photo: Supplied

The beautiful Otago Harbour and rhododendrons in full flower will provide the backdrop for the Port Chalmers & District Lions Club annual garden fete at the Lady Thorn Rhododendron Dell.

The garden fete, which will be held this Sunday from 11am-2pm at the Lady Thorn Rhododendron Dell in Church St, Port Chalmers, is part of the city-wide Dunedin Open Gardens event. Entry is free.

The Port Chalmers & District Lions Club has since 1998 been developing and caring for the Lady Thorn Dell since 1998, gathering a spectacular selection of rhododendrons.

Along with having a chance to take a wander through the dell, visitors can enjoy a variety of art, craft and plant stalls, while being entertained by the Lyn Knox Rhodie Quartet.

A free shuttle will be available to take people from Port Chalmers Four Square up to the Lady Thorn Dell and back, throughout the day.