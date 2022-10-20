Focus on South Dunedin

The question of "what’s happening in South Dunedin?" will be discussed at a public meeting next week.

Jointly convened by Dunedin Ratepayers & Householders Association, Greater South Dunedin Action Group, and St Clair Action Group, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, from 7pm at Nations Church, 334 King Edward St.

Representations of Dunedin City Council, Otago Regional Council, and GNS Science staff will discuss sea level rise and the impact on St Clair and St Kilda beach of climate change.