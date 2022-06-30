Thursday, 30 June 2022

Focusing on the Maori view of integrated wellbeing

    1. The Star

    Puaka Matariki Festival co-ordinator Vicki Lenihan hosts Ma Te Oro Ka Ora on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    Puaka Matariki Festival co-ordinator Vicki Lenihan hosts Ma Te Oro Ka Ora on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
    This year’s Puaka Matariki Festival might only have a few days left to run, but festival co-ordinator Vicki Lenihan is keeping alive the Maori view of hauora — wellness in mind, body and spirit.

    Ms Lenihan fronts weekly OAR FM programme and podcast "Ma Te Oro Ka Ora", which loosely translates as "Good Sounds, Good Health".

    The show combines New Zealand music tracks with commentary and interviews on maintaining wellbeing.

    Through both the annual Maori New Year festival and the radio show, her focus is on sharing knowledge.

    "We are celebrating who we are and where we’ve come from," Ms Lenihan said.

    "It is whanaukataka, the culture of being part of a family, part of a community."

    Other OAR FM programmes with a Matariki theme include a conversation between Kahurangi Delamere and Keiha Nicol on the cultural significance of the season, and numerous person-on-the-street soundbites on what the new annual public holiday means to locals.

    "Ma Te Oro Ka Ora – Good Sounds, Good Health" is broadcast every Tuesday at 5pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

    A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz.

    By Jeff Harford, Community Liaison, OAR FM

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter