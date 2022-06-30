Focusing on the Maori view of integrated wellbeing

Puaka Matariki Festival co-ordinator Vicki Lenihan hosts Ma Te Oro Ka Ora on OAR FM. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

This year’s Puaka Matariki Festival might only have a few days left to run, but festival co-ordinator Vicki Lenihan is keeping alive the Maori view of hauora — wellness in mind, body and spirit.

Ms Lenihan fronts weekly OAR FM programme and podcast "Ma Te Oro Ka Ora", which loosely translates as "Good Sounds, Good Health".

The show combines New Zealand music tracks with commentary and interviews on maintaining wellbeing.

Through both the annual Maori New Year festival and the radio show, her focus is on sharing knowledge.

"We are celebrating who we are and where we’ve come from," Ms Lenihan said.

"It is whanaukataka, the culture of being part of a family, part of a community."

Other OAR FM programmes with a Matariki theme include a conversation between Kahurangi Delamere and Keiha Nicol on the cultural significance of the season, and numerous person-on-the-street soundbites on what the new annual public holiday means to locals.

"Ma Te Oro Ka Ora – Good Sounds, Good Health" is broadcast every Tuesday at 5pm on OAR 105.4FM and 1575AM. Podcasts are available from oar.org.nz, Google podcasts and Apple podcasts.

A full schedule of OAR FM programmes can be found at oar.org.nz.

By Jeff Harford, Community Liaison, OAR FM