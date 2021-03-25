Food, fun, fellowship planned

Mosgiel-North Taieri Presbyterian Church Whanau Fun co-ordinator Alison North sits in the Mosgiel Memorial Garden, where the family event will be held. PHOTO: JESSICA WILSON

Mosgiel families are invited to a Whanau Fun day on Sunday.

The Mosgiel-North Taieri Presbyterian Church is hosting the event in the hopes of connecting with young families in the area.

On Sunday, there will be a free barbecue and games at the Mosgiel Memorial Garden, off Reid Ave.

"It is a family evening of fun, food and fellowship," co-ordinator Alison North said.

If the weather conditions were wet and cold it would be held in the church.

There would be a slight Christian message, but it was not a heavily religious event, Mrs North said.

It was something the whole family could get involved in, from children to parents and grandparents.

"It’s open to everyone.

"People don’t have to let us know, they can just turn up.

"We’ve got a lot of sausages."

People who happened to be at the park at the time were also welcome to join.

Orange, red and blue balloons would be hung up to let people know where to go.

The Whanau Fun events will be held on the fourth Sunday of every month, each with its own activity.

Next month, on April 25, will be a pizza and movie night at the church.

Sunday’s Whanau Fun will be held from 5pm-7pm.