Football fever kicks in as World Cup nears

As the Fifa Women’s World Cup gets closer the city is slowly transforming and football fever is kicking in for many.

Channel 39- Southern Television has been out filming clips to show how some are using this opportunity to promote women in sports.

Recently two Dunedin girls waved their flags with pride, after being named as winners of a flag design competition held earlier this year at a Fern Fever event.

It was one of a range of activities held to promote the upcoming World Cup, along with encouraging young girls to become more involved in the sporting world.

The competition gave pupils the challenge of designing their own Swiss or New Zealand flag.

Representatives from Southern Football surprised the winners by presenting them with printed and signed versions of their flag designs, along with free tickets to the game between Switzerland and New Zealand.

Organisers say interest in women’s sport continues to grow, with Dunedin set to host its first Fifa Women’s World Cup match on July 21.

Also recently the ODT Football Chat show, hosted by Football South chief executive Dougal McGowan, featured a chat with Kristine Lilly, former USA footballer and the most-capped player in the history of the game, about her experiences and time in Dunedin.

Both of these clips are available at www.odt.co.nz/sport/football

By Luke Chapman

Channel 39-Southern TV production manager