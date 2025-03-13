Forty years celebrated

Photo: Claire Paterson

District representative and governor-elect Margaret Melhop (left) pins the Lamplighter gold brooch on Altrusa International of Taieri member Clare Banks to recognise her 40 years of service during the club’s 40th anniversary celebrations at the Dunedin Club recently. Member Wendy Harvey said during the presentation of the Lamplighter pin that Mrs Banks was inducted into Altrusa 40 years ago when the Taieri club was formed. She had served as president three times, held the office of director and chaired many committees, including Magic Mums. The Lamplighter pin was in recognition of her years of service to Altrusa, the community and the club. It showed the high esteem in which Mrs Banks was held by her fellow club members and friends.