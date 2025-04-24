Forum for veteran support

A one-stop-shop of services for veterans is coming to Dunedin early next month.

Veterans’ Affairs is putting the call out for serving and former New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to join them next Thursday, May 1, for their Dunedin/Southland Veterans’ Forum.

The forum will be an opportunity for veterans from Dunedin, Otago and Southland to discuss their current needs or future support with someone face-to-face.

They will be able to learn more about their entitlements, and set up or change any support they require.

"As a unit of the NZDF our role is to provide support to all veterans who have qualifying service," Veterans’ Affairs acting head Alexander Brunt said, in a statement.

"We strongly encourage veterans, whether they are currently serving or have left the Defence Force, to come and discover what’s available for them.

"Family and whānau are also welcome to attend."

Along with staff from Veterans’ Affairs, veterans will be able to meet representatives from veteran support organisations.

These will include the Royal New Zealand Returned and Services’ Association, the NZDF Force Financial Hub, Perpetual Guardian, Montecillo Veterans Home & Hospital, Independent Living Solutions, Soldiers, Sailors and Aviators Association of NZ, and the Ranfurly Veterans’ Trust.

The Dunedin/Southland Veterans’ Forum will run from 10am-2pm next Thursday, May 1, at the Edgar Centre, Portsmouth Drive.

For more information, visit www.veteransaffairs.mil.nz — APL