Free programme aims to rekindle love of dance

The Josephine Foyer at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum will be buzzing with different styles of dancing every Sunday afternoon until the end of November. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Local community dance groups are putting their best foot forward at Toitū Otago Settlers Museum in a series of Sunday afternoon dance sessions.

The "Dancing with Josephine" spring dance programme is being co-ordinated by dance teacher Bernadette Moroney with the aim of helping to strengthen local community dance groups.

The free public have-a-go sessions run from 2.30pm-4pm every Sunday, and each week focus on a different dance style, such as Scottish country dance, heritage dancing, Balfolk, contra dance, blues dance and more. No previous experience or partner is necessary.

Moroney said the dance programme came out of the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic had on community dance groups — particularly those for adults.

After more than 40 years, the Wagon Wheel Square Dance group had folded, as did a local Scottish Country Dancing group, and Ceroc, while others were struggling with low numbers.

"My project is to re-introduce the Dunedin public to group dancing," she said.

"Anybody can join in at any time and give that dance style a go. No prior knowledge is needed and no special footwear required — although shoes that don’t stick to the floor are kinder on the knees."

The project is planned to continue until December, and Moroney hopes to continue it next year with support from other dance groups.

The Dancing with Josephine session this Sunday will feature heritage dancing, with Balfolk to be featured on October 29.

