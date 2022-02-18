Fringe Festival carrying on

The Dunedin Fringe Festival has launched its programme this week, and is preparing to go ahead with events under Covid-19 restrictions.

Dance double bill Vivid Dreaming will be performed as part of the Dunedin Fringe Festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A highlight of the city’s festival calendar, the Dunedin Fringe Festival will run from March 17 to 27, offering innovative new work from established and emerging artists.

The widely varied programme features illustrated lecture Intoxicana from humorist Te Radar, vibrant dance double-bill Vivid Dreaming, and director Ruth Carraway works with people who have touched the prison system to create theatre piece Been Through Enough.

Silence is, the first opera inspired by the values of a kaupapa Maori framework, challenges preconceptions and explores the silences around us, while debut theatre The World’s First Lovers weaves a tapestry of Maori mythology with personal stories that affect us all.

For the first time, the Fringe Festival delves into fashion with Fashion X Fringe X Fashion, in conjunction with the Otago Polytechnic School of Design.

The salty crew of Sea Shanties and Salty Stories will take audiences across the harbour, with tales and shanties from the salty brine and GASP! Dance Inclusive explores the history of St Clair beach with debut short film series, Promenade.

Festival director Gareth McMillan said, in the face of yet another year of disruptions, it was important for the Fringe Festival to support smaller events with a lower risk profile to go ahead.

“We are fortunate to be in a position to proceed with our

Fringe events under the Red light restrictions and are taking extra precautions to make sure that this undertaking is as safe as possible,” he said.

“We hope that people will continue to support our artists as best they can, whether that be through coming along to an event if they feel comfortable, buying a ticket for someone else, or enjoying some of the online shows that are part of this year’s programme.”

The Late Night Line Up will once again take over the Emerson’s Festival Theatre, every Thursday to Saturday of the Fringe Festival, with headline comedians and musical talent.

To view the programme online, visit www.dunedinfringe.nz