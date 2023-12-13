Full calendar of events at museum

Santa will soon be climbing down the chimney—not long if you are organising the extended family get-together, but an eternity for any children expecting presents to appear during the night.

A distraction might be in order, and Tūhura Otago Museum has been working hard to provide one—several of them, actually.



The trees and decorations are up, including a towering specimen on Atrium Level 1 that has appeared in the background of countless family Christmas photos over the years.



It takes several museum staff, multiple bins of baubles, and a cherry picker to decorate that tree, but the sight of it lit up is worth the effort.



Marketing Manager Charlie Buchan said the museum’s Christmas events calendar was jam packed with free events.



“It is our favourite time of the year.



“The influx of visitors for Graduation, mixed with end of the year work gatherings and families looking for something festive to do, always brings smiles to our staff faces and injects the museum with some serious energy.”



All of the events are family-friendly and there is lots of variety to choose from.



Those with energy to spare could expend some hunting for cheeky elves hidden in the Museum’s galleries; they are bungee jumping from beams, clambering up walls and generally running amok. The challenge is to spot them all.



There will also be an opportunity for little ones to dance their hearts out. On Saturday December 16, Mr Roberelli and Rainbow Rosalind will have Atrium Level 1 humming with a Christmas Kids’ Concert.



Museum event manager Rachel MacJeff said it knew people were sometimes after a quieter, more relaxed time.



‘‘So we will be screening several free films this month as well.”



These include Frozen on Monday December 18 and The Muppet Christmas Carol on Tuesday December 19.



As in previous years, there will be beautiful songs ringing out in the Museum’s atriums, with performances from Dunedin Harmony Chorus and Highland Harmony on Saturday December 16, Cantores Choir on Sunday December 17 and City Choir Dunedin on Saturday December 23.



Those who enjoy some creativity can take part in a Christmas illustration workshop or while away an hour or two at the Elves’ Makerspace, crafting Christmas decorations and cards.



“We provide everything you need”.



“It’s self-guided, but there are elves on hand to help out if people want some pointers,” she said.



All those events are free, but there will be an opportunity to get behind a good cause: the restoration of Dunedin’s heritage bus collection.



A ticket will get you a hot chocolate at the museum, followed by a bus tour of the city’s best Christmas light displays.

Now an annual staple, this popular event raises money for repairing and maintaining the fleet.

