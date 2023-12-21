Function one to remember

Dunedin 60+ Club president Moira Ingham (centre) has a laugh with the "ugly sisters", played by Brian Jowett (left) and Noel Stanaway (right), at the club’s Christmas celebration earlier this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Finishing the year with a bang!

Wednesday, December 6, was a day to remember for the Dunedin 60+ Club for several reasons.

It was the annual Christmas function, where the venue was at capacity for all the fun of the club-generated entertainment.

Also, we had advice that the Blind Low Vision premises are being completely renovated and we must temporarily relocate while that is being done.

We have been fortunate to secure a temporary meeting place at the Southern Rugby Club, in Helena St (beside Bathgate Park), just a short distance from the Blind Low Vision building. An email is going out to members.

The Christmas function was a Cinderella-themed event with the familiar characters presented by members of the social committee, along with organising the event itself.

We had a fabulous afternoon with featured entertainment from our own Sixties Entertainers , the Leisure Marchers and the club’s own Line Dancers, led by the effervescent Lorrain Macmillian.

Club members Joy Pearson, Brian Jowett and Noel Stanaway added to the hilarity with a twisted take on a popular fairy tale, with the prince ending up with one of the "ugly sisters".

All the "in house" entertainment excelled in their performances and showed that life after 60 can be full of fun, friendship and a sense of achievement.

A special guest in a red suit showed up with an enthusiastic elf helper and distributed gifts while the Sixties Entertainers rendered a selection of Christmas songs.

The Dunedin 60+ Club president and committee extends to all a happy and safe Christmas and a return to a full programme at the Southern Rugby Club rooms in 2024.

The first meeting for 2024 will be held on Wednesday, February 7, at the Southern Rugby Club, Helena St. Parking is ample around the Southern Rugby Club and bus stops are in nearby Macandrew Rd and Hillside Rd.

To view current and upcoming activities, contacts and a gallery of interesting past activities, visit our website www.dunedin60plus.co.nz

You can also join via the website.

- For more information, phone Noel on 455-2586, or Len on (027) 330-1696.

By Len Leith

Dunedin 60+ Club