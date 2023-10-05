Fundraising event success

Athletes traverse sand and rocks during the Brighton’s Backyard Ultra over the weekend. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Athletes taking part in the inaugural Brighton’s Backyard Ultra are celebrating after completing lap after lap last weekend.

Big Rock Primary School board of trustees chairman Scott Weatherall said the fundraising event was a great success — 74 runners took part.

The athletes had to run a 6.7km loop on the hour, every hour, traversing a course that included a beach run and clambering over rocks.

Steve Anderson, of South Canterbury, took the top spot, completing 28 hours of running, notching up a total of over 180km.

Mr Weatherall thanked the Brighton community for their role volunteering throughout the weekend including pupils who acted as marshals, countdown whistlers and bell-ringers.

Their spirited involvement not only elevated the atmosphere but also allowed them to see firsthand the extraordinary feats of the athletes.

The event raised just over $2000 which will go towards costs for the Big Rock Primary School’s upcoming trip to Stewart Island.