Funds to support decarbonisation

Meridian Energy has announced a $1.2 million fund to support community electrification projects across New Zealand.

The 2024 decarbonisation fund aims to help community groups transition to sustainable energy.

It provides financial assistance for projects such as purchasing electric vehicles, converting to electric heating, and installing solar power.

Applications for the current round of funding are open until September 30 at meridianenergy.co.nz/community-support/decarbonisation.