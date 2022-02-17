Getting on with Phase 2

The reality of Covid is with us once again in the South, as last week we experienced the first cases in more than 20 months and then on Tuesday evening moved to Phase Two of our Omicron Covid-19 response.

Cases have spread in the community, so we need to minimise and slow further spread and assist our vulnerable communities.

This means different rules to enable people to remain safe, while also working to keep our economy and essential services running.

For example, the Tonga Relief effort has been able to continue this week, with volunteers still able to transport the volumes of donations from the storage headquarters in South Dunedin to load into the shipping container at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

In Phase 2, our Close Contact Exemption Scheme also sees workers who have been identified as close contacts in critical industries able to go back to work instead of isolating, so long as they return a daily negative rapid antigen test and are vaccinated and asymptomatic.

You can find out more about the Close Contact Exemption Scheme, and register as a critical service, at business.govt.nz.

In addition, people who work alone and don’t have contact with anyone else are able to continue operating as a "bubble of one" if they are identified as a contact. This covers people like farmers and sole traders, as long as they’re vaccinated and don’t have symptoms.

Another change is to locations of interest: these will rely more on people responding to text or email information and then self-identifying by notifying authorities digitally.

For those not digitally enabled there will be some support, including through traditional media and networks.

The system aims to strike a balance, keeping people safe while allowing businesses to operate. It’s consistent with our approach since the start of the pandemic: a strong health response has proved to be the best economic policy. We have one of the lowest rates of cases and deaths in the OECD, and we’ve also seen better-than-expected economic growth, record low unemployment, and strong demands for our exports.

While there’s no doubt the past two years have been challenging for businesses here in the Taieri electorate, it has been encouraging to see local companies diligently using the traffic light system over the summer.

We’ve seen overseas that if there are no restrictions, many people don’t feel safe to go out to socialise, and prefer to stay at home.

We’ve also worked alongside industry bodies to set up a practical scheme that will help keep critical services like food production, emergency services and power supply functioning.

Thanks to all those who have been vaccinated and boosted: that’s still our number one line of defence against Omicron.

Thanks, too, to all the businesses and critical workers who are keeping our local economy going.