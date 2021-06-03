Gift of scooter provides options

Happy to be working together on a project to help a struggling Mosgiel resident by providing a mobility scooter are (back, from left) Taieri Rotary Club president Richard Sipthorp, Mobility Scooters Otago owner Tony McCarthy, Otago Community Hospice chief executive Ginny Green, and (front) Mosgiel Rotary Club member Mike Lord. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Mosgiel man is getting a new lease on life, thanks to the Mosgiel and Taieri Rotary Clubs.

Otago Community Hospice chief executive Ginny Green said living alone could be hard, and living alone with physical limitations and a terminal illness even harder.

"One of our patients has been really struggling with his mobility and has become very isolated," Ms Green said.

"So our social worker, Margaret Eketone, set about getting him some help to get out and about."

Tony McCarthy, of Mobility Scooters, sourced a second-hand scooter and made sure it was safe and roadworthy and the Mosgiel and Taieri Rotary Clubs joined forces to buy it.

The clubs used trust funds to pay the $1500 cost of the scooter, and $70 for a cover for it.

Mr McCarthy had the "happy job" of delivering the scooter to the very grateful recipient last month.

"He was just delighted, this will have a huge and meaningful impact on his day-to-day life," Ms Green said.

Taieri Rotary Club member Peter Williams, who co-ordinated the mobility scooter purchase with the hospice, said the club was "thrilled to be able to do something tangible to make a real difference to someone in our community".

Ms Green said the one-off project was a "terrific example of a community rallying around and helping us to help others."