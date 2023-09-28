Girls get it done for Otago rugby

Otago halfback and captain Abigail Paton kicks the ball in the final against Canterbury on Tuesday. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Otago under-18 girls rugby side experienced what not too many sides in blue and gold have tasted of late.

The side snared the South Island under-18 girls tournament with something of a nail-biting win over Canterbury in Christchurch.

The Red and Blacks have had the upper hand over most Otago sides in the past few years but for the second year in a row had to bow to Otago at this tournament.

The Otago side had won the final last year though the win was tempered somewhat because Canterbury had two sides, with the talent of their teams split evenly over the two teams.

But this year, Canterbury had a top team and a second team, so all its big guns were together.

Otago had to win their opening two games to make the final, with three matches being played in three days.

The side took on the Hanan Shields side on Sunday and came away with a comfortable 41-0.

It then backed that up against Tasman and bagged a victory, winning 26-10.

The final on Tuesday against Canterbury was a tight affair with the match locked up 12-all at the break.

Otago worked hard in the second half and finally cemented the 24-17 win with a try to blindside flanker Grace Hastie.

Coach Cam Burrow said the side had little possession in the first half but hung in the game.

The team then came back in the second half to secure the victory.

The side was feeling the impact of two tough games and a few players were banged up but they managed to hang in there and get the win.

Captain Abigail Paton had a strong game at halfback as did No8 Shakirah Stephen and Hastie.

The side had a few Otago Spirit players in their ranks which helped the whole team in key moments.

Burrow said the side was relatively young.

There was an active secondary school competition midweek over winter with most girls then playing for clubs on the weekend.

Burrow said the depth of women’s secondary school rugby was strong in Otago and they had 50 players turning up to early training sessions for the representative side with players as far away as South Otago High School and Cromwell College making the final side.