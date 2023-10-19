Golf club to mark centenary

The Belleknowes Golf Club is celebrating its centenary during Labour Weekend with social and golfing activities.

The club is also planning an early Christmas market and silent auction on November 6, from 6pm, and 34 stalls are already booked so far.

Club member Phyll Esplin said the market featuring local crafts people would be a fundraiser for the costs of its recent refurbishment of the golf club.

Emailphyllesplin@gmail.com for details.