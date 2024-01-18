Golf tournament all about giving back to community

The Findex Community Fund Charity Golf Day is back for a third time, taking place at the Otago Golf Club later next month.

Findex partner Phil Sinclair said the business was looking forward to hosting businesspeople and golfers of any capability for an event that was all about giving back.

"Our golf day has proven exceptionally popular and raised thousands in its past two iterations, making a real difference in the community."

The event generates support for the Findex Community Fund, which works to create equal access to opportunities for people isolated by location or circumstance through programmes that are "regionally relevant, nationally impactful and globally scalable".

This year the fund will support local organisations including Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust, Garden to Table and the Dunedin Night Shelter, as well as national charities such as Outward Bound, Ronald McDonald House NZ, Hato Hone St John and KidsCan.

Since its launch in 2018, the fund has given more than $3 million to charities that improve the lives of patients and their carers through healthcare, empowering young people and working towards a successful and sustainable future.

Southern Motor Group is sponsoring a hole-in-one competition, with the first person to sink the ball from the tee taking home a new Audi A1 valued up to $50,000. Southern Motor Group is also providing a $50,000 cash donation to the Findex Community Fund if a hole in one is made.

Other sponsors have given items for prizes and for an auction, which include a seven-day Sounds cruise with Fiordland Discovery valued at $15,000, a four-night stay at Fiji’s Vomo Beachfront Villa worth $9000 and a 12,000-foot Tandem Skydive over Queenstown.

The event tees off at 10.30am on Friday, February 23 and is played according to the Ambrose format.

For more information and to register, visit findex.eventsair.com/fcf-golf.