Gorge train back on track

The Dunedin City Council has committed in principle to retaining the iconic Taieri Gorge train service as a key part of the city’s visitor economy.

DCC chief executive Sandy Graham said last week’s decision by councillors meant the focus would now shift to considering the best options to secure and enhance the Taieri Gorge experience.

"This will include potential new operating models for both the service and its maintenance requirements, as well as options to enhance the journey through the gorge itself," Ms Graham said.

"The Taieri Gorge remains one of the world’s great train journeys and this is animportant step towards securing its future."