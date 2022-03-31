Govt adds to pockets as cost of living bites

These days it seems impossible to write a column without talking about Covid-19.

The daily case numbers still make headline news, and the country is eager to know what changes are happening to isolation rules and the traffic light settings.

In the past week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of important changes, including removing capacity limits for outdoor events at the Red setting and removing restrictions on indoor events at the Orange setting.

This is welcome news for certain sectors, especially the hospitality and events sector, and it meant thousands of fans could return to Forsyth Barr Stadium and watch the Highlanders take on (but sadly lose against) the Blues.

But I don’t necessarily want this column to focus on Covid.

It’s sufficient to say: first, thank you to everyone who booked or is booking their booster shot; and second, the Omicron wave will pass.

As the Prime Minister did in her visit to Dunedin earlier this month, I want to thank the healthcare providers who are testing and vaccinating people in Dunedin.

Providers like Te Kaika and the Arai Te Uru Whare Hauora are doing an outstanding job.

But I want to pick up on what the Prime Minister announced in her visit here – our Government’s plan to help address the cost of living.

Everyone knows that the price of food and other essentials are rising.

And the cost of gas shot up after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for example.

A good number of people in Dunedin and across the country are doing it tough, tightening their budgets as turmoil in other parts of the world impacts our lives here.

But our Government won’t stand by as a passive observer as the cost of living increases.

That’s why the Prime Minister cut both the petrol excise duty and road user charges by 25 cents a litre each for three months. Gas prices immediately went down.

Public transport fares have also been cut in half for three months to provide cheaper transport options.

The family tax credit is also increasing, meaning 60% of families will get an increase to Working for Families of, on average $20.

Superannuation is also increasing by $52 per fortnight for a single person and $80 for a couple, while benefits are to increase up to a further $35 a week.

The winter energy payment is also restarting on May 1, providing $31.82 a week for couples and people with dependent children. That’s a total of $700 over winter for the one million New Zealanders who receive the payment.

This will go a long way towards providing relief for the rising cost of living.

Local MP and Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs David Clark is also implementing changes in the supermarket sector that will result in positive reforms.

Living this far south is a luxury. In Dunedin we are so far removed from the conflicts in other parts of the world.

But the increasing cost of living, driven by factors like the pandemic and the invasion of Ukraine, remind us that we are not entirely shut off from the world.

But, as a Government, I can guarantee you that we’re committed to offsetting some of the worst effects of this — whether it’s the worst effects of the pandemic or the worst effects of economic turmoil.

Our Government is active and, with the changes already made and the changes coming, one that will make it possible for families to not only make ends meet but to thrive.