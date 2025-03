There are only a few days left for Dunedin Pride Month, but it is set to wrap up with a star-studded event.

Drag revue series The Revolution will take place on Saturday, from 8pm, at Yours Cafe and Venue.

The R13 event will feature the talents of Amina Nostalgia, Deliria Hevelius and Alexis Stoned, and will be hosted by Dunedin drag royalty Ann Arkii.

Doors open at 7.30pm.