Grant for science fest

The New Zealand International Science Festival (NZISF), now in its 25th year, has received a grant of $75,000 from the Otago Community Trust to support its continued growth and development.

NZISF director Jerome Cousins said the trust funding had helped with the delivery of a meaningful and accessible festival, at little or no cost.

"Thanks to Otago Community Trust Funding, we’ve ensured over 70% of festival events are free this year, and those that have a charge are kept at a minimum. We encourage people to immerse themselves in the lineup of festival events," Mr Cousins said.

OCT chairman Andy Kilsby said trustees were always impressed with the calibre of events on offer and acknowledged the festival promoted Dunedin as a city of science and education.

"The fact that it is the only festival of its type in the country is unique, we are pleased to fund this each year to continue to bring together sector leaders who educate, inspire and celebrate science and its role in our daily lives," Mr Kilsby said.