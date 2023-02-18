Grave concern for missing after Cyclone Gabrielle

Police are also warning any opportunistic criminals saying they will “take a hard line on anyone taking advantage of a state of emergency”, but advise any reports of looting were “overwhelmingly” in the minority as the country bands together to support those impacted.

Five days after the peak of the storm at least nine Kiwi families are mourning tragic deaths from Cyclone Gabrielle, while emergency teams continue to hunt for missing people and rush urgent food and water supplies to isolated communities.

The tragedy has hit hard in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti Gisborne, where seven people have now been confirmed dead, including a 2-year-old girl and the father of a rugby league star. Two others - volunteer firefighters - died after a landslip at Muriwai.

There are now close to 5000 people reported as unaccounted for after the devasting storm ripped through the top half of the North Island.

At a Beehive briefing today, Police Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier said staff were working through that list and 800 people so far had been reported safe.

Of that number, Dunbier said it was quite a small group that they were particularly concerned about of fewer than 10 people.

He urged anybody reported as unaccounted for and who was now safe to contact officials.

