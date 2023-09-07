Great catch!

PHOTO: BRUCE QUIREY, OTAGO FISH & GAME

Landing this large rainbow trout was a team effort for 6-year-old Mia Hiltrop and her dad Kris, pictured with brother Luka, 8, at a Take A Kid Fishing event at Southern Reservoir in Dunedin at the weekend.

The fish, estimated to weigh 3.5kg, was substantially larger than most of the 450 trout that Otago Fish & Game released last week into the reservoir before its annual fishing event.

The final two days of Take A Kid Fishing will be held this weekend.

Trout licences are free for children aged under 12.

Southern Reservoir is closed to public fishing until October 1, the start of the new fishing season. Other Dunedin fisheries Sullivans Dam and Tomahawk Lagoon remain open.