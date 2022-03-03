Green Island road safety work planned

Graphic: DCC

A major road safety improvement project in Green Island will soon get under way, after the Dunedin City Council first takes the opportunity to renew some critical underground infrastructure in the area.

Council Transport group manager Jeanine Benson said the $2.4million project would happen in stages from mid-March to about mid-October, 2022.

The work involves raising three pedestrian crossings on Main South Rd, and new kerbs, footpaths and a roundabout at the intersection of Main South Rd and Church St.

“Before we do this, we will also be renewing water and sewerage pipes in the vicinity of the Main South Rd and Church St intersection,” Ms Benson said.

“This will avoid us having to dig this area up again in the near future.”