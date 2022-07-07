Thursday, 7 July 2022

Guide for prospective local body election candidates

    A handbook for potential local body election candidates has been launched by the Dunedin City Council.

    A council spokesperson said the handbook provided all the key information candidates needed when preparing to stand for local body elections later this year.

    An online version is available by visiting dunedin.govt.nz/elections and paper copies could be collected from service centres and libraries.

    Nominations will open on July 15 and close at noon on August 12.

    Voting will begin September 16 till noon October 8.

