Guitarist to play at party

The Enabling Love and Friendship Christmas break-up party will be held next Thursday, December 14, at Yours Cafe in Moray Pl. The event, which will run from 1pm-3pm, will feature music by young guitarist Liam Davis. There will be good food on offer, and Christmas presents. The Enabling Love and Friendship team is keen to thank everyone for their support this year. For information, email enquiries@enablinglove.nz