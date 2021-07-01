Hair today

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Take a good look at the lustrous, flowing locks of Kavanagh College pupils (from left) William Marsh (17), Oli King (17), Jimmy Gallagher (17), Enrique Garcia (18), Mickle Jose (18), Jack Harris (18) and Ewen Clark-Wallace (17).

Soon those curls, quiffs and bangs will be given the chop as the pupils go under the razor for a good cause.

Pupil Jimmy Gallagher said on Friday July 9, the last day of term, all seven boys are getting their heads shaved as part of Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand’s Shave for a Cure.

All proceeds will go towards leukaemia patients and their families to support them, Jimmy said.

Visit shaveforacure.co.nz/t/kavanaghcollegeteam to give.