Happiness, family life inform stand-up shows

    Happiness and family life are the key ingredients in two stand-up comedy shows.

    Tim Muller, of Cromwell, and Joanna Prendergast, of Christchurch, have teamed up to bring their solo, one-hour comedy shows The Cool Mum/100% Happy to Dunedin.

    Muller was set to debut his show, 100% Happy, at the Dunedin Fringe Festival earlier in the year, but, like many events, it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

    While inspiration for the show came from a bag of flour, which promised customers a refund if they were not 100% happy, he delved down the rabbit hole into happiness in general.

    He takes a light-hearted look at what people expect out of life and what they end up with.

    Prendergast’s show, The Cool Mum, is a parody of a celebrity parenting seminar.

    She takes on the persona of Jo Ghastly, which is based on how she thinks her teenage children see her — embarrassing, trying to be cool and failing miserably.

    Muller and Prendergast recently performed their shows in Queenstown and Wanaka.

    "Off the back of that we thought ‘let’s keep the ball rolling’ and now we’re bringing it to Dunedin as well," Muller said.

    The Cool Mum/100% Happy plays at the New Athenaeum Theatre on September 18 and 19.

