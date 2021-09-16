Happy in classroom

Enjoying being back together for socially distanced study are Amana Christian School pupils (from left: Carollene Faosiliva, Zane Butler, Imelda Aiono, Alo Solofuti, and Faaeteete Faosiliva. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Amana Christian School pupils are enjoying being back at school, seeing classmates and studying in the classroom, instead of being stuck isolated at home due to Covid-19 Alert Level restrictions.

Lockdown learning was something the Mosgiel school was well set up for, principal Roslyn King said.

Amana Christian Schools uses the ACE curriculum for most subjects studied by its senior primary and high school pupils.

‘‘These are ideally suited for lockdown learning,’’ Mrs King said.

‘‘The students work on set modules and regular marking and testing is supervised by the teachers.

‘‘Some families coped better than others, so everyone is pleased to be back at school.’’

After their return to school last week, pupils gathered for a special assembly, where they were able to share how they felt during lockdown and how they managed.

‘‘Some had funny stories to tell that made everyone laugh,’’ Mrs King said.

‘‘This was an excellent mental health time, as the lockdown affected all of us.’’