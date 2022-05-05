Have a go at archery

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin Archery Club will host a public "have a go" event for Mother’s Day.
The event will be held this Sunday, May 8, from 1pm to 3pm at Chingford Park, Afton Tce entrance.
Bring Mum along to give archery a try at an activity the whole family can enjoy — all ages and fitness levels welcome.
The event is a fundraiser towards club equipment.
Entry costs $10 per person, with a minimum height requirement of 1.3m. Closed-toe shoes are a must.