Have a go at archery

Dunedin Archery Club will host a public "have a go" event for Mother’s Day.

The event will be held this Sunday, May 8, from 1pm to 3pm at Chingford Park, Afton Tce entrance.

Bring Mum along to give archery a try at an activity the whole family can enjoy — all ages and fitness levels welcome.

The event is a fundraiser towards club equipment.

Entry costs $10 per person, with a minimum height requirement of 1.3m. Closed-toe shoes are a must.