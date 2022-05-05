Thursday, 5 May 2022

Have a go at archery

    1. The Star

    Dunedin Archery Club will host a public "have a go" event for Mother’s Day.

    The event will be held this Sunday, May 8, from 1pm to 3pm at Chingford Park, Afton Tce entrance.

    Bring Mum along to give archery a try at an activity the whole family can enjoy — all ages and fitness levels welcome.

    The event is a fundraiser towards club equipment.

    Entry costs $10 per person, with a minimum height requirement of 1.3m. Closed-toe shoes are a must.

