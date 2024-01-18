Have-a-go event chance to connect

The New Zealand Blind Lawn Bowling Association is hosting a have-a-go lawn bowls event next month.

The event is targeting women with any disability to explore the sport.

The association said the event would be an opportunity to have fun and make connections with others.

Volunteers will help support participants and coach them through the basics of the sport.

The venue is accessible for those with disabilities.

The association is recommending participants wear comfortable clothes and flat-soled shoes.

Bowls will be available to borrow.

- Tuesday, February 13, Taieri Bowling Club, 11.30am-2.30pm. Light lunch is provided. Contact Val Smith at valcsmith08@gmail.com for further information. Participants are encouraged to bring along friends and/or family as well as any key support personnel.