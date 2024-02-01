Health minister needs to show up, address promises

Health Minister Shane Reti is missing in action when it comes to the new Dunedin hospital. It’s New Zealand’s largest ever health infrastructure project — so why hasn’t he paid us a visit?

Some of the major concerns raised by constituents at the Brighton Gala Day on Sunday on our issues board were about identifying health, the new Dunedin hospital and the cost of living.

The people of Otago and Southland are right to be concerned. We are yet to receive any assurances from the new government as to whether it will fund the $30million for hospital beds and operating theatres, as promised by National pre-election.

When will Dr Reti come clean about his plans for funding it? When will he give an assurance that construction of the new facility will not be privatised?

How can we trust a health minister who has abrogated responsibility for reversing the smokefree laws, yet says he puts health outcomes first?

He must confirm a PET scanner is planned for the hospital and will be ready for use when it opens, as promised by National pre-election.

He must clarify that while the hospital is being built, he can ensure equitable access to PET scans for people living outside Christchurch who have to pay an average procedure cost of $2416 plus travel and accommodation — while those in Christchurch pay nothing.

Worryingly, the new government has recently signalled it is open to privatising parts of the health system — something which hasn’t worked for hospitals in the United Kingdom and in other parts of Europe.

There are numerous international examples of public-private partnerships leading to cost overruns, lower quality products and higher costs for the taxpayer. We don’t want to be tenants in our own health system.

Dr Reti needs to pay a visit to Dunedin, listen up and make his intentions clear. This was the mood at Brighton, giving me a clear steer to ask hard questions of him publicly and in Parliament.