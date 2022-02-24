Helping young marchers put best foot forward

Marching Otago president Shona French. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Marching Otago president Shona French enjoys the journey.

French started marching for the club when she was 10 years old, coaching when she was about 15, and later became president in 1995.

"I started right at the bottom, I had a lot to learn," French said.

"Starting at the bottom isn’t bad because it teaches us a lot more things than coming in and being successful right from the beginning."

Throughout the years she has won several South Island and New Zealand titles — "they’re all very, very special" — but one stood out among them all.

That was winning her first South Island title while coaching a then-junior (now under-16) team, the Edinburgh Guards, in the 1970s.

"I think that first one, it makes you start to believe in yourself and want more."

While she has enjoyed coaching all age groups over the years, she has the best rapport with the under-16s.

But dwindling numbers meant there was almost not a team this season as few marchers were old enough to move up from the under-12 team.

So, they started fresh with a group of relatively inexperienced girls and set new goals.

French adapted her coaching style and the team unexpectedly finished third in the South Island display phase section in December.

Since there were lots of new marchers that achievement was especially rewarding, she said.

She hoped to keep the girls involved in the sport, as it was difficult to get new members in Dunedin.

Plus, the marchers were the reason she has been involved for so long.

Her connection with the teams went far beyond just coaching them, she was also a mentor and someone they looked up to.

"It’s not just about coaching marching," she said.

"It’s being a part of their lives and probably teaching them life skills as well as doing a sport."

She enjoyed watching the girls grow and mature.

"I like the sport of marching but I also like what you get back from it.

"You don’t only give, I think you get back as well."