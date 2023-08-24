Heritage feedback sought

The Dunedin City Council is seeking public feedback to help shape the development of Ōtepoti Dunedin’s new Heritage Action Plan.

The survey asks heritage building owners and the wider public to identify issues and opportunities the plan should consider.

The survey opened on Monday, and will close on August 28.

The council is seeking feedback on two main topics:

1. What the community values about Dunedin’s heritage buildings.

2. How the DCC can better assist owners of heritage buildings.

An advisory group has been established to guide plan development, and comprises three elected representatives, seven community members, and representatives from the Southern Heritage Trust and Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

A survey report will be presented to councillors later this year.

A draft Heritage Action Plan will follow in time for next year’s 10-year plan process.