High energy athleticism

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ready to rock the world are two local aerobics athletes and Queen’s Aerobics members, University of Otago student Billie Allan (left), 18, and Otago Girls’ High School pupil Immy Morey, 16. The pair have been selected by the New Zealand Competitive Aerobics Federation to represent New Zealand at the Federation of International Sports, Aerobics and Fitness world championships taking place in Belgium in October. Both Billie and Immy will compete in the individual youth women category. Before heading overseas they will participate in the New Zealand Competitive Aerobics Federation Otago Regional Competition taking place this weekend at Trinity Catholic College.