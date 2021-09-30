High uptake in South

The vaccine rollout continues strongly in the South, with 80.3% of all people in the Southern District having had at least one dose and 48% fully vaccinated.

Southern Covid-19 vaccination programme lead Hamish Brown said, of those aged 65 years and over, 83.41% were fully vaccinated. A further 7.53% have had only one dose.

However, only 24.01% of those aged 18-30 were fully vaccinated, and a further 38.41% have had one dose.

‘‘So we encourage younger cohorts to get vaccinated now to catch up with our older populations, protect their community and get back to doing what they love,’’ Mr Brown said.

“We want over 90% of the Southern population vaccinated before Christmas, so urge everyone who hasn’t yet received their vaccine to take the opportunity now and to encourage friends and whanau too.”

Walk-in vaccinations are available at mass vaccination clinics in Invercargill and Dunedin and vaccinating pharmacies across the district.

General practices may be in a position to offer walk ins and will advertise these locally.

Booked appointments are also available via bookmyvaccine.nz or phone 0800282926.