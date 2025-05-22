Hitting the circuit

PHOTO: GISELA SOLE

Rocky Allan (left) and Sam Bradbury-Leather compete during the 43rd Leith Cross Country Relays and sixth Ponydale Challenge which brought more than 200 competitors to Chingford Park last Saturday.

Forty-three teams, from children to veterans, lined up for the relays. While they exchanged batons, individuals in the Ponydale Challenge tackled the same undulating circuit, running or walking at their own pace.

Leith Harrier and Athletic Club president Chris Sole said the event highlighted a co-operative spirit with athletes pushing hard not just for personal goals but for their team-mates and supporters.

Sole acknowledged the large number of volunteers, organisations and individuals who helped with everything from grass mowing to photography.