Hocken vision

This week’s Visions For Dunedin: Our Heritage, Our Future speaker will be Catherine Hammond, director of the University of Otago’s Hocken Collections and Special Collection.

In her talk, "Re-Visioning Hocken", to be held on August 30, from 5.30pm at Dunedin City Library, Ms Hammond will talk about her first year in the role and her vision for the future of the collections.

Her diverse background, skills, qualifications and breadth of experience prepared Ms Hammond well for her new role. She was formerly Head of Documentary Heritage at Auckland Museum Tāmaki Paenga Hira and Research Library Manager at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, and from 2019-2021 co-ordinated and taught the masters paper "Inside the Museum" at the University of Auckland.