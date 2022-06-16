Thursday, 16 June 2022

Homage to jazz great

    1. The Star

    Leading jazz musicians from around the country will gather in Dunedin to perform Miles Davis’ great album Kind of Blue at the Dunedin Jazz Club on Saturday.

    Leading the ensemble will be Wellington-based trumpeter Geoff Culverwell, who will be joined on stage by a six-piece band.

    Dunedin Jazz Club director and pianist Bill Martin has invited Gwyn Reynolds (tenor sax) and Michael Storey (double bass), from Christchurch, to perform with locals Nick Cornish (alto sax) and Carl Woodward (drums).

    The show starts at 7.30pm at Hanover Hall.

