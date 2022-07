PHOTO: MARIE DICKSON

Janefield Women’s Institute president Alma Blaikie was one of five women awarded a Gold Honour Badge at the recent Women’s Institute AGM and conference in Lower Hutt.

The badge is the highest honour awarded to a member ofWI.

The Mid Otago Federation of WI, along with friends and relatives celebrated Mrs Blaikie’s achievement with a special function on June 25, hosted by Allanton WI.