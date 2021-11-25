Hospice raffle launched

Launching the 2021 Christmas trailer raffle are (from left) Otago Community Hospice chief executive Ginny Green, Rotary Dunedin South president Moray McKenzie, and Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin group chief executive Neil Finn-House. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A trailer-load of house and garden goodies is up for grabs in the Rotary Dunedin South Christmas trailer raffle, which starts today.

The annual raffle, which raises money for the Otago Community Hospice and is supported by Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin, offers prizes worth more than $18,000.

This is the fourth year Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin and its supplier community have come on board as major sponsors of the trailer raffle.

In a new twist this year, the winner of the trailer gets to choose their prizes, through vouchers.

Trailer raffle tickets will be sold by volunteers at Dunedin’s main supermarkets, the Golden Centre and Mitre 10 Mega through to December 19.

The raffle will be drawn on December 21.

Rotary Dunedin South president Moray McKenzie said despite the complications of this year, the team was happy to be involved in the ‘‘cracker’’ of a raffle.

“The Christmas trailer raffle has an incredible line-up of prizes, thanks to the generous support of Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin.’’

Mitre 10 Mega Dunedin group chief executive Neil Finn-House said his team was also thrilled to come to the raffle party and to assist the hospice’s vital services.

The raffle is a significant fundraiser for the Otago Community Hospice and organisers are hoping to raise more than $20,000, which will go directly to patient care via community care teams.

Part-funded by a DHB contract, each year the hospice has to raise $2.5million to maintain its free wrap-around service for about 750 people across Otago each year.

Raffle prizes

First: A 7x4 tipping hauler trailer, with $10,900 worth of gardening and household product vouchers.

Second: Four-piece outdoor lounge setting.

Third: Barbecue-smoker Pro22.

Fourth: Masport petrol mower.