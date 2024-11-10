Hui to discuss future of service

Dunedin Budget Advisory Service manager Andrew Henderson is keen to hear community ideas for the future of the service, in the wake of funding cuts. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

The challenges and opportunities facing the Dunedin Budget Advisory Service (DBAS) in the wake of funding cuts earlier this year, and what the future shape of the service could be, will be the topic of a community hui next week.

DBAS manager Andrew Henderson said the "Budgeting for the Future" community hui, would be a chance to have a conversation reflecting on where the service fitted into the Dunedin community and if there was a place for it into the future.

"After our core funding was cut by the Ministry of Social Development, it was looking likely that DBAS might have to wind up," Mr Henderson said.

"However, with good reserves and due to a couple of staff choosing to leave us, some room was freed up for us financially, which has given us the opportunity to keep the doors open for another year."

Staff numbers were down from five to two, including Mr Henderson, which meant the service was operating at a much reduced capacity and was dealing with about 200 client cases at present, down from abut 400 clients at the same time last year.

DBAS has been running for more than 50 years, working with people experiencing financial hardship for a variety of reasons, and provides advice and support about things such as getting the family budget working well, debt consolidation and working with creditors.

"We try to make our work client led, adopting a financial mentor role as the client and their family work towards their own solution.

"We have put the word out that we are at limited capacity, so that other organisations don’t send too many referrals our way, and at the moment we are coping well.

"However, the problem is that we have very little money coming in, and our reserves won’t last forever — it means DBAS is facing some major challenges and could also be an opportunity to do things differently.

"This is why we are holding the community hui, so that we can get feedback and ideas on where to go from here."

DBAS was among 140 providers in the MSD-funded programme Building Financial Capability, who were asked to reapply for a total of $19.5million in funding. In April, the service was informed that its application did not reach the required level.

There is now only one MSD funded provider of budget advice services in Dunedin — Presbyterian Support Otago — and only 80 services remaining across the country.

Previously, DBAS had income of about $300,000 a year, including about $228,000 in funding from MSD, and $15,000 from Dunedin City Council to administer grants to help people with their power bills.

Mr Henderson said the organisation needed about $150,000 per year "to exist as we are now".

"The board and staff of DBAS are passionate about our work, are keen to do a good job, and would like to stay true to our roots.

"The aim of the hui is to get input from the community about whether there is still a place for us and what form that could take."

Hui

The Dunedin Budget Advisory Service budgeting for the future community hui will be held on Tuesday from noon to 2pm, level 6, Dunedin Community House, 43 Princes St.

The hui will be led by manager Andrew Henderson and board chairman Cameron Olsen.

People are welcome to bring their lunch, and soup, buns, and hot drinks will be provided.

Interested people are requested to RSVP by emailing andrew.henderson@budgetingdunedin.co.nz