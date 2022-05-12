Thursday, 12 May 2022

On the hunt

    1. The Star

    PHOTO: BRUCE QUIREY, OTAGO FISH & GAME
    PHOTO: BRUCE QUIREY, OTAGO FISH & GAME
    On opening weekend of the duck-shooting season Stewart James (left), originally of Middlemarch, flew almost 5000km from Perth to hunt in his old stomping ground at Sutton.

    He harvested a New Zealand shoveler, while Dunedin couple Jared and Amber Shaw (right) shot a mixed bag of mallards and paradise shelducks.

    Otago Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey said almost 4000 game bird licence holders took part on the opening weekend of the season, harvesting free-range food from the sky.

    "Duck hunting has a long tradition of friends and family coming together for the harvest and is as legitimate today as it was 100 years ago," he said.

    Rangers patrolled across the region with police support and found about 95% of hunters were complying with regulations.

    The vast majority of duck-shooters were doing the right thing but Fish & Game was disappointed a few chose to ignore the rules and they would face consequences, Mr Quirey said.

    Four firearms were seized as a result of offences in Otago, which included hunting without a game bird licence, leaving firearms unattended and shooting with lead near water.

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter