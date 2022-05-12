On the hunt

PHOTO: BRUCE QUIREY, OTAGO FISH & GAME

On opening weekend of the duck-shooting season Stewart James (left), originally of Middlemarch, flew almost 5000km from Perth to hunt in his old stomping ground at Sutton.

He harvested a New Zealand shoveler, while Dunedin couple Jared and Amber Shaw (right) shot a mixed bag of mallards and paradise shelducks.

Otago Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey said almost 4000 game bird licence holders took part on the opening weekend of the season, harvesting free-range food from the sky.

"Duck hunting has a long tradition of friends and family coming together for the harvest and is as legitimate today as it was 100 years ago," he said.

Rangers patrolled across the region with police support and found about 95% of hunters were complying with regulations.

The vast majority of duck-shooters were doing the right thing but Fish & Game was disappointed a few chose to ignore the rules and they would face consequences, Mr Quirey said.

Four firearms were seized as a result of offences in Otago, which included hunting without a game bird licence, leaving firearms unattended and shooting with lead near water.