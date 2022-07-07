Infections climbing upwards

Covid-19 cases have crossed 10,000, marking a continued trend upwards.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement yesterday there were 10,290 new community cases of Covid-19 and 522 current hospitalisations.

This took the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers to 7591.

There were also 12 new deaths of people with Covid-19 to report yesterday, bringing total deaths to 1534.

Two the deaths were in the Southern region.

The Ministry of Health said there had been a significant increase in Covid-19 cases in the past two weeks, on top of a rise in seasonal colds, flu and other respiratory illnesses.

It reminded the public that wearing a mask remained one of the best measures to reduce transmission, and masking up was particularly important when around vulnerable members of the community, for example in healthcare settings and in aged residential care.