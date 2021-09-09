Thursday, 9 September 2021

Inquiries for 2022 Masters Games keen

    By Jessica Wilson
    1. The Star

    Registrations for the New Zealand Masters Games 2022 are open.

    The games, sponsored by the Otago Community Trust, will be held in Dunedin from February 5 to 13.

    New events have been added to the sports schedule this year, including jigsaw racing, cowboy action shooting and a Team Up Events challenge.

    Springboard diving is also set to make a return.

    Games manager Vicki Kestila said jigsaw racing and cowboy action shooting were both held at the Whanganui games.

    Another change to this year’s event is the return of the games hub to the University Union.

    The hub was based in the Octagon at the previous Dunedin games but based on feedback from participants, the decision was made to move it back.

    ‘‘We’re going old school.

    ‘‘Our masters like somewhere exclusive for them.’’

    Entertainment will be held outside on the university lawn.

    An official launch event was held virtually last night.

    ‘‘We’ve had a lot of inquiries, a lot more than we usually have, so I think people are really keen to get out and socialise.’’

