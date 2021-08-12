Irresponsible driving needs discouraging

PHOTO:PETER MCINTOSH

A traffic incident in Dunedin this week involved chilling echoes of the weekend’s tragic events in Timaru.

A young female driver with six passengers, one in the boot, was involved in a crash at the intersection of Andersons Bay Rd and Hillside Rd at 7pm on Monday night.

Two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital with moderate injuries.

The car’s occupants were lucky to walk away relatively unscathed, although the woman in the boot suffered a cut to the back of the head in the crash.

Police are unsure of how many of the vehicle’s occupants were wearing seat belts.

Given the deaths of five boys aged 15 and 16 in a horror crash in Timaru at the weekend, it beggars belief that young people in Dunedin would take such a risk on the road.

The driver, who was on a restricted licence, is likely to face careless driving causing injury charges, and there may be other charges pending.

Police are urging parents to talk with their teenagers about avoiding this kind of risky behaviour — no parent wants a knock on the door from police in the night.

Good work by police staff in locating a suspicious vehicle in Kitchener St which led to the apprehension of a male kitted out for burglary.

At 2am on Monday, police located a VW Golf car with no licence plate parked up in Kitchener St.

The male occupant was found with a blackened face and wearing a head torch, and the car was found to contain a small hatchet and metal jemmy bars in a bag.

Money and drugs were also found in the vehicle.

All in all, a good catch by police.

The Octagon was vibrant on Saturday night after the National Provincial Championship rugby match between Otago and Southland at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The crowd was well behaved and there were no arrests in the Octagon during the evening.

However, there was some drunken disorder later in the night further north in George St.