It is frustrating that people are choosing to drink and drive

Anthony Bond

An example was a woman travelling from Geraldine towards Dunedin on Monday afternoon.

She was observed by a member of the public weaving all over the road and crossing the centre lanes.

We found her and she recorded a breath-alcohol level of 846mcg, which is not what we normally find on a Monday afternoon.

It is very frustrating in conjunction with a number of drink-driving incidents over the weekend, including someone who left a bar in Kaikorai Valley during the weekend and crashed into a house.

Some of these incidents are getting extreme and they are accidents waiting to happen.

As Dunedin’s student population starts to return under Covid-19 Red traffic light conditions, police are looking ahead and planning how to manage returning students.

The focus will be on a policy to engage, educate and encourage compliance.

We will be highlighting the risks around hosting gatherings, how easily they can go out of control and the risk of spreading Covid-19 with the number of people descending on the city.

Police are well prepared if cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant begin to emerge in Dunedin.

We have continuity planning in place, are all wearing face masks and the majority of police are fully vaccinated and have had their booster vaccinations.

Work groups are separated, so should a frontline work group go down then other staff from other work groups will step in to take their place.

We are an emergency service so we still need to keep operating and we have various stations around the city we can operate from so we are always going to be there.