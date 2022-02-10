Thursday, 10 February 2022

It is frustrating that people are choosing to drink and drive

    1. The Star

    Anthony Bond
    Anthony Bond
    Drink-driving was a problem for police over the long weekend, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond writes.

    An example was a woman travelling from Geraldine towards Dunedin on Monday afternoon.

    She was observed by a member of the public weaving all over the road and crossing the centre lanes.

    We found her and she recorded a breath-alcohol level of 846mcg, which is not what we normally find on a Monday afternoon.

    It is very frustrating in conjunction with a number of drink-driving incidents over the weekend, including someone who left a bar in Kaikorai Valley during the weekend and crashed into a house.

    Some of these incidents are getting extreme and they are accidents waiting to happen.

    As Dunedin’s student population starts to return under Covid-19 Red traffic light conditions, police are looking ahead and planning how to manage returning students.

    The focus will be on a policy to engage, educate and encourage compliance.

    We will be highlighting the risks around hosting gatherings, how easily they can go out of control and the risk of spreading Covid-19 with the number of people descending on the city.

    Police are well prepared if cases of the Covid-19 Omicron variant begin to emerge in Dunedin.

    We have continuity planning in place, are all wearing face masks and the majority of police are fully vaccinated and have had their booster vaccinations.

    Work groups are separated, so should a frontline work group go down then other staff from other work groups will step in to take their place.

    We are an emergency service so we still need to keep operating and we have various stations around the city we can operate from so we are always going to be there.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

     

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter