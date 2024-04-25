Jazz and gardening combined in artist

Award-winning musician Jake Baxendale will lead a South Island ensemble in a night of "Gardening Music" for Dunedin Jazz Club this Saturday night, at Hanover Hall. Photo: supplied

Dunedin Jazz Club launches its Autumn Season of shows this weekend with a unique musical evening featuring award-winning saxophonist and composer Jake Baxendale (Wellington) and an all-star South Island band.

The "Gardening Music with Jake Baxendale" show will be hosted by Dunedin Jazz Club this Saturday, from 7.30pm, at Hanover Hall. Taking inspiration from nature and community, Baxendale’s compositions offer a fresh take on improvisation.

"Gardening Music" explores themes of growth and sustenance. It also combines Baxendale’s passion for gardening and its parallels with music.

With Michael Crawford on the keyboard, Nathan Berg on double bass, and Cameron Finlay on drums, the performance will be a blend of creativity and virtuosity.

Baxendale’s musical journey began at New Zealand School of Music Te Kōkī from 2007-11.

In 2012, he recorded his debut album Nerve with The Jac, featuring compositions by him and Callum Allardice, a group that performed at Hanover Hall to a sell-out audience in 2021.

Baxendale’s hard work, dedication and creativity have earned him recognition and accolades, including nominations for the NZ Music Best Jazz Album Award and the APRA Best Jazz Composition award.

For more information and tickets, visit www.dunedinjazz.club