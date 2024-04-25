Jazz and gardening combined in artist

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The "Gardening Music with Jake Baxendale" show will be hosted by Dunedin Jazz Club this Saturday, from 7.30pm, at Hanover Hall. Taking inspiration from nature and community, Baxendale’s compositions offer a fresh take on improvisation.
"Gardening Music" explores themes of growth and sustenance. It also combines Baxendale’s passion for gardening and its parallels with music.
With Michael Crawford on the keyboard, Nathan Berg on double bass, and Cameron Finlay on drums, the performance will be a blend of creativity and virtuosity.
Baxendale’s musical journey began at New Zealand School of Music Te Kōkī from 2007-11.
In 2012, he recorded his debut album Nerve with The Jac, featuring compositions by him and Callum Allardice, a group that performed at Hanover Hall to a sell-out audience in 2021.
Baxendale’s hard work, dedication and creativity have earned him recognition and accolades, including nominations for the NZ Music Best Jazz Album Award and the APRA Best Jazz Composition award.
