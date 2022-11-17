Jazz band to reform for album launch performance

Jazz pianist Bill Martin’s new album Over to You will be launched at the Dunedin Jazz Club on Saturday. Photo: Blake Armstrong

Jazz pianist and composer Bill Martin launches Over to You — an album of original compositions — at this month’s Dunedin Jazz Club.

The album was recorded live at Hanover Hall last year with a seven-piece band, and the Bill Martin Septet will reform to perform the compositions at the same venue from 7.30pm this Saturday night.

Over to You was released online in February, and this is the first time the full band has come together to perform the pieces.

Martin, the director of the Dunedin Jazz Club, is also excited to present four new original compositions for local audiences.

Tickets available via Eventfinda.